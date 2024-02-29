Ice Cream vendor stabbed in Chandni Chowk; Police launch manhunt

A 25-year-old ice cream vendor was stabbed multiple times near Chandini Chowk, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at the Kotwali Police Statio.

The victim was identified as Bunty (25) son of Om Prakash resident of Cream Bell Company, Delhi Gate. According to the Police, they were alerted to the violent episode near Nai Sadak, Town Hall, through a PCR call received around 1:25 am. The Kotwali Police Station was notified of the violent incident, this alert led officers to the scene and subsequently to LNJP Hospital, where the victim, Bunty, had been taken for treatment.

Medical documentation from LNJP Hospital revealed that Bunty had sustained wounds to his back, hip, and thigh, and his intoxicated state made him unable to provide an immediate account of the events.

The injured was swiftly transported to the hospital by the staff of PP Ballimaran using an auto-rickshaw, even before the police could arrive at the scene.