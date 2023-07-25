Ice cream vendor dead as speeding SUV hits cart in Noida

Noida: An ice cream vendor died here after he was allegedly hit by a speeding car whose occupants fled the spot after the crash, leaving the victim unattended on the road, police officials said on Monday.



Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said the incident took place late Sunday night near a U-turn in Sector 41, under Sector 39 police station limits.

“The ice cream vendor has been identified as Kishan Rai, who hailed from Bihar but was living in Delhi. He was on his cart which was rammed from behind by the SUV. The vendor was taken to a hospital but was declared dead by the doctors,” Avasthy said.

Police officials said eyewitnesses claimed that the erring Mahindra Thar was racing with another unidentified vehicle when the crash took place.

An FIR has been lodged against the car driver — Delhi resident Anand Upadhyay — on the basis of a complaint by Rai’s nephew, a local police official said.

The accused driver has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving on a public way), 427 (mischief) and 304A (causing death by negligence), the official added.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and searches have been launched to nab the absconding driver, who was accompanied by two-three more people in the vehicle at the time of the incident.