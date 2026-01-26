IAS officer Krishna Karunesh appointed as new Noida CEO

Noida: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Krishna Karunesh has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Noida Authority, officials said on Sunday.



He replaces Lokesh M, who was removed from the post earlier this month following a controversy linked to a recent fatal incident in the city.

Karunesh, a 2011-batch IAS officer, takes charge days after the death of Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, in Sector 150 on the night of January 16. The incident triggered protests by local residents, who alleged negligence by real estate developers and the Noida Authority, prompting administrative action.

In the wake of the protests, Lokesh M, also an IAS officer, was removed as Noida Authority CEO on January 19 and placed on the waiting list, officials said. Originally from Bihar, Karunesh was serving as District Magistrate of Gorakhpur prior to his new appointment. He brings wide administrative experience, having held several key positions in Uttar Pradesh over the years.

His previous postings include Chief Development Officer of Ghaziabad, Vice-Chairman of the Ghaziabad Development Authority, and District Magistrate of Hapur and Balrampur, officials added.

Officials said Karunesh’s appointment comes at a time when the Noida Authority is under increased scrutiny over civic infrastructure, public safety and regulatory oversight. The authority has faced criticism over its handling of urban development and maintenance in several sectors. Under the new leadership, the state government is expected to review ongoing projects and safety measures, while residents have called for stricter accountability and better coordination between developers and civic authorities to prevent similar incidents in the future.