IAF to use 16 Delhi schools as temporary observation posts during defence exercise

New Delhi: Sixteen government schools across Delhi have been designated as temporary bases for Mobile Observation Posts (MOPs) by the Indian Air Force (IAF) as part of a military preparedness exercise running from April 28 to May 2. The move comes under specific directions from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), with the exercise taking place on a 24x7 basis throughout the designated days.

MOPs serve as key surveillance points staffed by trained personnel tasked with detecting and reporting aerial activity, including any potential incursions by hostile aircraft. Though such setups are routine during national events like Republic Day and Independence Day, this time the deployment is not linked to any upcoming public celebration, raising speculation about heightened security measures in light of regional tensions. According to officials familiar with the matter, IAF teams will be stationed at these school buildings with full communication equipment for the duration of the operation. While the MoD has activated similar setups in previous years, the timing and scale of this exercise are being viewed in a more strategic light, possibly reflecting concerns about airspace security.

A formal order issued to the Heads of Schools (HOS) listed in the confidential Appendix-A directs them to strictly verify the identification and credentials of all IAF personnel entering the premises. “Only after proper verification will the deployed

air warriors and officers be granted access to the school facilities,” the directive states.

Though no official confirmation has been given about the reasons behind the unseasonal timing of the MOP deployment, an official from the education department, speaking on condition of anonymity, remarked, “This may be connected to broader defence readiness exercises and could indicate precautionary measures in light of the current geopolitical climate.”

The decision has sparked curiosity among school staff and locals, with many noting that the use of educational spaces for defence operations is rare outside national event contexts. Still, authorities stress that the arrangement is temporary, and all necessary security protocols are being observed to ensure the safety of both the students and the deployed personnel.