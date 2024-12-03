I-PAC rejoins AAP for 2025 Delhi polls

NEW DELHI: Political consultancy firm I-PAC, which played a key role in the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) remarkable 2020 Delhi election victory, is back in the city ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections. Sources within both I-PAC and AAP confirmed that a small team from the consultancy has already arrived, with a larger team expected next week. The consultants are focusing on shaping the AAP’s campaign, both on the ground and through digital platforms. The team plans to run a campaign lasting around 70-80 days.

I-PAC’s return marks a crucial phase for the AAP, which is facing rising anti-incumbency after nearly a decade in power. Opposition parties have criticised the AAP government over issues like urban development and civic services. In response, I-PAC has crafted a new campaign strategy to counter these criticisms. The focus will be on highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation in the Capital, placing blame on the Central government’s failure to address these concerns. At the same time, the campaign will underscore the AAP government’s achievements in areas such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

I-PAC’s involvement is seen as critical, particularly after a series of electoral setbacks in other states. The consultancy faced defeats in Goa and Andhra Pradesh, and while it had some success in Jharkhand, it has struggled to replicate the same level of impact in recent campaigns. However, sources within the firm express optimism about its return to Delhi, citing their familiarity with the city’s political landscape.

Despite the challenges, I-PAC’s leadership sees this as a high-stakes moment. “We are aware of the pressure, but we work best when the stakes are high,” said one senior I-PAC member.

The firm is hopeful that its experience in Delhi will help the AAP maintain its dominance in the upcoming elections, particularly as it faces a strong challenge from the Bharatiya Janata

Party (BJP).

With the team already working on the ground and a detailed plan in place, I-PAC’s influence on AAP’s electoral fortunes will be closely watched in the run-up to the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.