I aspire to be like Amit Shah: CM Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in an exclusive interview with PTI on Wednesday evening, described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “a saintly person” and named Union Home Minister Amit Shah as her second role model, citing his fearless leadership and decisive nature.

Gupta, a first-time MLA, recently led the BJP to a historic win in the 5 February Assembly elections, forming the party’s first government in Delhi in 27 years and ending AAP’s decade-long rule.

Praising Modi’s dedication, she said, “Some saints devote themselves to the service of God. He considers serving the country his form of worship.” She also named Nitin Gadkari and Shah as examples of public service within the BJP.

“I would like to become like Amit Shah ji,” she added, admiring his consistency and courage. Gupta highlighted the BJP’s culture of mentorship and growth. “They were groomed first, now they’re grooming us.”

The BJP won 48 of 70 seats; AAP secured 22. Congress again failed to win a seat.