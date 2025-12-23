Hygiene boost at MCD school

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) inaugurated a newly renovated toilet block at a municipal school in Mayapuri, reinforcing its focus on hygiene and dignity in public education spaces.

Developed with support under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework, the upgraded facility aims to provide safe, clean and accessible sanitation for schoolchildren. Officials said the renovation is part of a broader effort to improve basic civic infrastructure in government schools,

where adequate sanitation remains critical to student health and attendance.