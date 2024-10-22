Hydroponic weed worth ₹15 cr seized

NEW DELHI: Customs officials have seized over Rs 15 crore worth hydroponic weed from a woman passenger at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, the department said on Monday.



Based on specific information, customs officials scanned the baggage of an international transit passenger travelling from Bangkok to Paris via Delhi. During the scan, they detected a narcotic substance.

A Customs K9 dog confirmed the presence of drugs, leading to the opening of the baggage in the passenger’s presence. Authorities recovered 15.046 kg of a greenish-brown substance, suspected to be hydroponic weed, which was seized under the NDPS Act, 1985.

The passenger has been detained for further questioning, and the seized substance is valued at Rs 15.04 crore.