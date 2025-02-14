‘Hybrid courts are still court’: Delhi HC pulls up lawyer appearing from a park

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has pulled up a lawyer for virtually appearing before it from a park and said hybrid courts were still courts and a decorum should be maintained. Justice Girish Kathpalia said the lawyer even switched off his video during the course of dictation of the court’s order.

When an advocate sitting in their offices want to appear through video-conferencing before different court complexes on the same day, they could assist the courts with convenience and in a better manner, the court added.

“But for that, the counsel has to understand that the decorum of the court must be kept in mind. Quite often, on account of connectivity issues at the end of counsel appearing through video-conferencing the counsel remains inaudible. Often, the video is not switched on. The hybrid courts also are courts only,” it said.

The court went on, “Some advocate standing in a park with a mobile phone in his hand seeks to appear as counsel for appellants.. Even in the daily causelist of this court, specific directions to maintain decorum while appearing through video-conferencing are circulated everyday.

But to no avail.”

The court directed Delhi bar associations to educate members on virtual hearings, citing significant investment in electronic infrastructure. It noted video-conferencing eases lawyers’ movement across court complexes.

While refusing to mark a lawyer’s appearance, the court stated dismissing the case would unfairly penalise the litigant, who was not at fault.