Husband, wife held for snatching mobile

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man along with his wife was arrested for allegedly snatching a woman’s mobile phone in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area, police said on Friday.



Police have also arrested a man who received the stolen device.

The husband-wife duo — Karan and Gauri (23) — are residents of Shiv Vihar while Saddam (21) lives in Raghubir Nagar, they said. Police got information on Monday that a mobile phone of a woman was snatched by a man and a woman riding a scooter, a senior police officer said. During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage and it was revealed that the snatchers resided in Shiv Vihar, Uttam Nagar. A police team reached there and nabbed the duo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

The couple was involved in several theft and snatching incidents. Nine cases are registered against Karan and five against Gauri, the DCP said.

Saddam was arrested on the instance of the couple as was involved in 15 cases of dealing in stolen property, police said.