Husband-wife duo nabbed for duping woman of property, gold

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell has arrested Sharad Dhingra (48) and his wife Rakhi Dhingra (45), residents of Inderpuri, in connection with a major property fraud and misappropriation of gold. In 2019, a complainant alleged the couple induced her to purchase a Shakti Nagar property and hand over 140 gold coins, weighing nearly two kilograms, under the guise of investment.

To gain trust, they issued post-dated cheques, which later bounced.

When repayment was sought, they allegedly resorted to intimidation through defamatory publications. A case was registered under relevant IPC sections and the IT Act. Investigations revealed the couple fled abroad and were declared absconders with Look Out Circulars. On August 21, they were intercepted at Amritsar

Airport. Both confessed.