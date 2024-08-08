Husband, father-in-law murder woman

GURUGRAM: A husband and father-in-law were arrested by the Gurugram Police for the murder of 23-years-old lady over suspicion of her bad character.



The deceased was identified as Amita (23) wife of Mukul, however, the accused were identified as Devendra, and Mukul son of Devandra, both the deceased and accused were residents of Sector 7, Gurugram.

According to the police reports the New Colony Police Station received a distressing report that Amita Devi had been killed in Sector-7, Gurugram.

The police quickly responded to the scene, finding Amita’s lifeless body. Forensic experts, led by Deputy Commissioner Karan Goyal, conducted a thorough investigation and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Amita’s father reported ongoing harassment from her husband Mukul’s family since their 2017 marriage.

Mukul’s father, Devendra, confessed to killing Amita, leading to a murder case and the arrests of Devendra and Mukul. They admitted to assaulting and strangling Amita due to suspicions about her character.