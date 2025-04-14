Husband arrested after wife’s death revealed to be murder, not suicide

NEW DELHI: In a shocking turn of events, a woman’s death initially believed to be a case of suicide has now been confirmed as a murder, leading to the arrest of her husband.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Vasant Kunj Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Kalpana Sehrawat (28) wife of Amit Sehrawat, however, the accused has been identified as Amit Sehrawat, both residents of K Block, Mahipalpur, New Delhi.

According to the police, the incident, which occurred on March 6 in Mahipalpur, has sparked renewed discussions on domestic violence and women’s safety.

On March 6, a PCR call regarding a suspected suicide was received by the Vasant Kunj South Police Station.

Police officials promptly reached near Friday Market, K Block, Mahipalpur, where they discovered the deceased Kalpana in critical condition after allegedly hanging herself.

She was rushed to ISIC Hospital in Vasant Kunj, where she was declared brought dead.

Initial statements recorded from Kalpana’s parents confirmed that she had been married to Amit Sehrawat for six years and the couple had a five-year-old child.

While they acknowledged frequent quarrels between the couple, they did not make any allegations of dowry harassment.

Based on these statements, police began inquest proceedings under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

However, the investigation took a dramatic shift on March 8, following the postmortem examination at Safdarjung Hospital.

The autopsy report revealed that Kalpana had died due to asphyxia caused by antemortem ligature strangulation, contradicting earlier assumptions of suicide.

Doctors also preserved viscera samples to investigate the possibility of poisoning.

Following this revelation, a case under Section 80 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered, and an intensive investigation was launched.

During interrogation, Kalpana’s husband, Amit Sehrawat, confessed to the crime. He admitted that on March 5, he had attended a wedding function in Masoodpur, Vasant Kunj, with his family, where he consumed alcohol.

An argument erupted between him and Kalpana after he returned home intoxicated. During the ensuing scuffle, he strangled her and then attempted to stage the scene to resemble a suicide by hanging her body with a multicolored rope.

Based on his confession and the medical findings, Amit Sehrawat was arrested and taken into custody.

Authorities have confirmed that further investigation is ongoing to establish the full sequence of events and determine if any other individuals were involved.

The case has raised serious concerns about domestic disputes escalating into fatal violence and highlights the critical need for early intervention in troubled marriages.