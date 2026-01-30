Husband announced killing on phone: Brother of pregnant police commando

New Delhi: A desperate phone call, a husband allegedly announcing a killing in real time, and a brother forced to listen helplessly to his sister’s screams — these were the chilling final moments of a 27-year-old Delhi Police SWAT commando who later died after being brutally assaulted



at her Delhi home.

Kajal, posted with the Special Cell of Delhi Police and four months pregnant, was at her residence in Mohan Garden when the attack took place.

“He told me to put the call on recording, said it could be used as police evidence; (then) told me he was killing her. And then, I heard her screams,” recalled Kajal Chaudhary’s brother Nikhil, his voice trembling as he described the horror of January 22, when Kajal’s husband allegedly smashed her head with a heavy dumbbell.

Kajal, posted with the Special Cell of Delhi Police, was at her residence in Mohan Garden when the attack took place. Her husband, Ankur, a clerk in the Ministry of Defence and posted in Delhi Cantt, was arrested hours later. After battling for life for five days, she succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Ghaziabad on the morning of January 27.

Nikhil, a constable posted at Parliament Street Police Station, said that the sequence began with a call from Ankur. “He called me and said, ‘Apni behen ko samjha le’ (Make your sister understand). I asked him to calm down and immediately called my sister,” he said.

“She normally wouldn’t tell us much about what was happening, but that day she was sharing her ordeal. While we were speaking, he got angry that she was telling me things and snatched the phone from her,” Nikhil said.

“Then he said to me, ‘Is call ko recording pe rakh, police evidence me kaam aayega. Main maar raha hoon teri behen ko. Police mera kuch nahi kar payegi’ (Put this call on recording, it will be useful as police evidence. I am killing your sister. Police won’t be able to do anything). Then I heard her screams. The call ended abruptly,” he said, shuddering.

Barely five minutes later, Nikhil’s phone rang again. “He (Ankur) said, ‘Ye mar gayi hai. Hospital aajao’ (She is dead. Come to the hospital). We rushed there with police personnel. He and his family were already present. When I saw my sister… not even an enemy kills someone like this,” he said.

According to the family, Kajal’s head was severely smashed, and she had multiple injuries across her body. Nikhil said they tried to get her admitted to several hospitals but were allegedly told her chances of survival were minimal. She was finally admitted to a Ghaziabad hospital,

where she died.

The family has accused Ankur and his relatives of prolonged torture and dowry harassment, including during her pregnancy. The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old son, who is currently with his maternal grandparents.

Recalling an earlier incident, Nikhil said Kajal had been slapped by her husband around five months ago. “I went there and asked her to come with me. Ankur apologised and swore on his child that he wouldn’t repeat it. I told my sister she could return home whenever she wanted and didn’t have

to stay there,” he said.

He alleged that even during pregnancy, Kajal was made to do household chores after returning from duty. “She would cook, wash clothes and utensils despite being pregnant,” he claimed.

“Her son doesn’t know anything about the incident, and we have decided that we will only raise him. We will tell him when he is mature to understand such things,”

Nikhil stated.

Dowry disputes, financial stress and domestic tensions led to violence, with Ankur allegedly attacking Kajal with a dumbbell on January 22. Married in November 2023, the couple had shifted to West Delhi after repeated quarrels. Police initially booked him for attempt to

murder, now upgraded

to murder. with agency inputs