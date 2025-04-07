Husband and sister- in-law apprehended after woman’s suicide

Greater Noida: Following the incident where a woman died by suicide after killing her two minor kids in Bisrakh area of Greater Noida, police have arrested her husband and sister-in-law for the crime, said police on Sunday.

According to police, Aarti (35), a resident of Purana Haibatpur village killed her daughter Sohni (6) and son Rohan (5) at her residence on Friday before being dying

by suicide.

Police initially indicated that she took extreme step over domestic dispute.

“Based on a complaint filed by deceased’s brother, police have arrested the her husband Rajkumar and his sister-in-law Savitri Devi.

“The woman was distressed over her husband and the sister-in-law’s love affair,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Noida.

Victim’s brother, Dilip Kumar said that his sister Aarti married Rajkumar in 2012.

“The woman reported of frequently criticising and physically abusing her. Upon discovering her husband’s lone affair with his sister-in-law Aarti often objected which was reason for their marital discord,” the DCP added.

Police said that the couple had frequent quarrels and Aatri started working as a cook in nearby houses to take care of her kids. “On Friday morning, Aarti saw her husband in a compromising situation with Savitri and an altercation occurred. Rajkumar left for work after which Aarti committed suicide after killing her kids” said police.

Police said that both the arrested accused were presented before the court and sent to jail while further investigation is underway