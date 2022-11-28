Hundreds treated at Mahila Mohalla Clinic stall at IITF

New Delhi: Hundreds of people were treated at the Mahila Mohalla Clinic stall at the India International Trade Fair here, officials said on Sunday.



Beginning on November 14, the 41st edition of the trade fair concluded Sunday.

A woman in her early 30s, who was visiting the annual fair with her 2-year-old son, received medical advice for the child after he complained of pain in his arm.

"I did not expect to receive such medical help and consultation from a government stall at this fair. Doctors at this clinic not only attended to my son, but also advised me about further steps," she said.

They were supportive. This is an amazing concept to provide public healthcare facilities next door, especially to women and children, the woman added.

An initiative of the AAP government, the clinic was set up in the Delhi pavilion.

The clinic has come to the rescue of not only visitors but also the staff of other states' and countries', officials added.

Monika Relan, who was deputed to the clinic said, "From November 14 to November 18 the trade fair was open for business people and the response from them was overwhelming. We provided medical help to more than 300 people during this time."

"Apart from this there were many walk-ins for free medical consultation where people sought guidance from the doctor on their existing medical health condition," she said, adding that the fair was opened for the general public on November 19 and since then the clinic has addressed the queries and attended hundreds of people every day.

Another visitor Seema said, "I liked this initiative of the Delhi government. Women can explain their health conditions to the doctor here without any hesitation and can take advantage of this facility."

The Mahila Mohalla Clinics provide comprehensive primary healthcare services to women, children under 12 and adolescent girls in a female-friendly environment. They have all-female staff to deal with patients.

According to officials, people from other states were willing to know more about the Mohalla Clinic and even expressed their wish to have a similar facility in their state too.

There are more than 500 mohalla clinics across the national capital. Recently, the government launched four pilot Mahila Mohalla Clinics across Delhi, especially for women and children.