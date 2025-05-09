Human trafficking racket to US busted at IGI Airport; Punjab agent among 3 apprehended

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested a Punjab-based agent and two of his associates for orchestrating a complex human trafficking operation to the United States.

The police informed about the incident after an Indian passenger deported from the USA. The accused were identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Rinku (36), son of Ram Pal, a resident of Mehmadpur, Patiala, Punjab, Dayal Singh (34), son of Isham Singh, a resident of Gunana, Karnal, Haryana, and Basant Lal (47), a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana.

According to the police, the operation unraveled after a deportee from the U.S., Prince Kumar, was caught at the airport with a tampered passport, triggering a

deeper investigation.

Prince Kumar (23), a resident of Karnal, Haryana, was deported from the US and landed at the IGI Airport on the night of April 29-30.

During immigration clearance, officials detected signs of tampering on his passport, including glue marks and removal of a visa page.

He was arrested and an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Passport Act.

During interrogation, Prince revealed he paid Rs 55 lakh to agents for illegal entry into the U.S. via Europe and Central America. Abandoned in Spain, he later entered the U.S. using a forged

visa but was deported.

Three agents have been arrested. Police are investigating financial links and other immigration frauds. Authorities urge using authorised immigration services.