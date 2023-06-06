Huge cache of illegal arms seized by cops

New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of illegal firearms trafficking, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has once again caught a huge consignment of illegal fire weapons, the cops said on Monday.



The police have arrested an accused later identified as Mukand Singh (26) a resident of Punjab’s Amritsar.

The cops have recovered 25 sophisticated pistols of .32 bore, and two extra magazines with 50 live cartridges.

He has been supplying illicit arms/ammunition to criminals in Delhi and Punjab for the past six months, the officials said.