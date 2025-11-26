Hry Pavilion: AI ‘Tau’ becomes major draw

NEW DELHI: At the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF), the Haryana Pavilion has become one of the most talked-about attractions, largely due to its AI-powered holographic installation, ‘AI Tau Te Bhujhao’. The digital “Tau”, a friendly elderly figure speaking in the traditional Haryanvi dialect, has quickly emerged as a major crowd-puller. Pavilion Director Anil Kumar Chaudhary said the hologram offers visitors clear and engaging information on various government welfare schemes at the touch of a button.

Blending advanced technology with cultural familiarity, the AI Tau greets visitors with the warm line, “Kit ka poochna se, beta?” (What would you like to ask, child?), and simplifies complex policy details into relatable messages.

Reflecting this year’s IITF theme, “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”, the pavilion combines digital innovation with elements of rural Haryana, including a village chaupal, mud-wall textures and traditional motifs. With long queues throughout the day, the installation has effectively bridged technology and community, becoming one of the fair’s

standout highlights.