Hry men held for opening fire at Delhi Police cop

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two Haryana-based men for allegedly being involved in act of shooting at a head constable, a senior officer said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident had occurred on Wednesday in Sonipat’s Ashok Nagar area.

“On November 15, the Sonipat Police had received a PCR call regarding firing incident on a Head Constable of Delhi Police who

was identified as Parveen. He had received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital. And FIR was registered and a manhunt was launched,” Special Commissioner of

Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

A team of Delhi crime branch was tasked to work on the case in the wake of the incident.