Hry gangster nabbed for murder of girlfriend

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a 25-year-old Haryana-based gangster for brutally stabbing his girlfriend over her past relationships.

The police were alerted to the incident via a PCR call to Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station. The accused has been identified as Himanshu (25), son of Harish, a resident of Dhana Khurd, Haryana.

According to police, Himanshu was tracked to Hansi, Haryana, through an intensive investigation involving cyber surveillance, CCTV analysis, and field intelligence.

The case came to light on October 7, when a PCR call reported bloodstains on the staircase of a house in Nanak Chand Basti. Police rushed to the scene and found a young woman lying in a pool of blood inside a locked room on the first floor. The victim, later identified as Sakshi Gurung (25), had multiple injuries to her face and neck, indicating a violent attack. The crime scene showed signs of struggle, and forensic teams recovered beer bottles, blood-stained clothes, and a knife handle.

Initial inquiries confirmed a homicide, and a case under Section 103(1) BNS (Murder) was registered. With no eyewitnesses, investigators relied heavily on technology. Over 500 CCTV footages spanning nearly 50 kilometres were analysed, eventually identifying a man leaving the premises around the time of the incident. Further surveillance traced his movements from Delhi to Haryana.

Cyber analysis revealed the suspect as Himanshu, a school dropout and habitual offender involved in at least 14 criminal cases, including thefts and house break-ins. Obsessed with gangster culture, he often emulated criminal lifestyles on social media.

During interrogation, Himanshu confessed to killing Sakshi, whom he had met months earlier in Jodhpur. Their relationship had turned toxic as he became increasingly possessive and insecure about her past. On the day of the murder, a quarrel over her old photographs escalated, prompting Himanshu to attack her with a sharp object in a fit of rage. He later staged the scene as a robbery and discarded his phone to evade detection.

The accused has been remanded in custody, and further investigation is underway. Police described the case as a chilling example of obsession turning into violent crime, solved through meticulous coordination and technological precision.