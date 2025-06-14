Hry agent nabbed for forged passport, illegal transit to US

New delhi: The IGI Airport Police have arrested a Haryana-based agent involved in orchestrating an illegal transcontinental journey for an Indian youth to the United States using forged immigration documents.

The police were informed about the incident after an Indian passenger was apprehended during immigration check. The accused has been identified as Amit Kumar (35), a resident of Barounda, Kurukshetra, Haryana.

According to the police, the case came to light when a 23-year-old deportee from Ambala arrived at Delhi’s IGI Airport on the night of May 23–24. Upon inspection, immigration officers discovered several pages missing from his passport. Authorities suspected that the missing pages contained fake immigration stamps or visas.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS and Passport Act was registered at IGI Airport Police Station, prompting an in-depth investigation.

During interrogation, the deported youth revealed that he had paid 35 lakh rupees to agents operating under the name “Yes Immigration” in Yamuna Nagar.

These agents, including Amit, Rajat, and Harshbir, facilitated his illegal travel from India to the United Kingdom and further through countries such as France, Spain, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico, ultimately aiding his unlawful entry into the United States. To cover up the irregular travel, they arranged fake immigration stamps on his passport.

The youth was advised by the agents to tear out the passport pages with fake stamps upon reaching the US.

However, American authorities detained him after detecting tampering in his documents. He was held in a detention center for six months before being deported to India.

Acting on intelligence and surveillance inputs, the IGI Police team led by Inspector Sushil Goyal, under the supervision of senior officials, managed to track down and arrest Amit Kumar in Kurukshetra.

During interrogation, Amit confessed to his role and detailed his long-standing involvement in illegal immigration rackets. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused and examine potential links to similar cases.

Authorities have urged travelers to use only authorized immigration services and avoid falling prey to fraudulent agents.