Hrs after deadly stampede, New Delhi Railway Station remains overcrowded

New Delhi: A day after a deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station claimed 18 lives, the station remained overcrowded on Sunday, with thousands of passengers struggling to board trains amid heavy rush.

Despite additional measures, the influx of passengers -- several of them Maha Kumbh pilgrims travelling to Prayagraj -- has continued with the sheer volume of travellers making the situation difficult to handle for authorities.

The stampede occurred at around 10 pm on Saturday when a surge of passengers, confused by a mix-up in train announcements, rushed toward platform 16 via a narrow stairway.

Trapped between those trying to move up and others trying to descend, the crowd turned into a human bottleneck. Within minutes, panic spread, and people began falling, leading to a horrifying crush.

Yet, the congestion remained largely unchanged several hours later, with thousands still jostling for space on platforms and foot-over bridges. “Even after what happened, the situation is the same. We are trying our best, but the number of people is too high,” said an RPF officer stationed at platform 16. With general tickets being issued at an estimated rate of 1,500 per hour, the passenger surge continues to strain resources.

Prayagraj special trains are departing at more than double their capacity, with people clinging to doors, stuffing themselves into packed compartments, and even climbing through train windows in desperation.

At the New Delhi-Bihar Sampark Kranti Express, which does not even travel to Prayagraj, the rush was so intense that passengers pushed and shoved their way into the train. RPF personnel had to physically close doors to prevent further overcrowding.

In a distressing incident, a girl aged around 15 years was seen crying inside the overcrowded train due to suffocation, while her mother, who couldn’t board the train due to the rush wept helplessly.

“Don’t worry, you will reach safely,” she said, trying to reassure her child as the packed train departed, leaving many families separated.

“The number of people inside the train was so high that no one could even move. If anything had gone wrong inside, it would have been impossible to get out,” said a stranded passenger.

Additional RPF personnel have been deployed, with senior officials monitoring the situation. Foot-over bridges remain crowded as pilgrims rush for trains. A high-level inquiry is underway, and special trains have been announced to manage the surge.