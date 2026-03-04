HPV vaccination drive conducted for adolescent girls in south Delhi

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on conducted a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive for adolescent girls aged 14–15 years at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), Fatehpur Beri, in the South Zone. The initiative forms part of the civic body’s ongoing public health outreach programmes aimed at strengthening preventive healthcare services at the community level.



According to officials, the drive focused on creating awareness about cervical cancer prevention while ensuring timely immunisation for eligible beneficiaries. Medical staff at the UPHC administered the vaccine and counselled parents and students about the importance of early protection against HPV, a leading cause of cervical cancer among women.

Health authorities said the programme was carried out in an organised manner, with due attention to safety protocols and post-vaccination observation. Informational materials were also distributed to address common concerns and myths surrounding the vaccine.

The MCD reiterated its commitment to expanding access to essential health services, particularly for adolescents and women. “Ensuring accessible and timely healthcare remains a priority,” an official statement noted, adding that similar drives would be conducted across other zones in a phased manner.

Public health experts have consistently underlined the significance of HPV vaccination in reducing the long-term burden of cervical cancer. By integrating immunisation efforts within primary healthcare centres, the civic body aims to improve coverage and promote preventive healthcare practices among vulnerable age groups.

The initiative reflects a broader push towards strengthening grassroots healthcare infrastructure in the Capital.