Howrah & Sealdah Division: ER to run special local trains during Puja

Kolkata: To accommodate pandal hoppers during Durga Puja and ensure safe transportation within the city and suburbs, Eastern Railway’s (ER) Howrah and Sealdah Divisions will operate special trains at night during Puja days.



Sealdah Division will run 18 extra local trains from wee hours to 3 am, accommodating over 64,000 commuters daily. These trains will serve routes between Sealdah and Ranaghat, Kalyani, Krishnanagar, Bangaon, Dankuni, Baruipur and Budge Budge.

Additionally, Sealdah Division has already decided to run 7 additional pairs of festival special Mail/Express trains to various destinations, including Vadodara Gorakhpur, Jaynagar, Lucknow, Puri, Patna during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja. Reservations for these special trains are

already open.

Meanwhile, Howrah Division is going to operate 8 special trains, which will run daily from the intervening nights of October 10-11 to October 12-13, stopping at all stations en route to Bandel, Tarakeswar and Barddhaman.

The special services include one pair of trains between Howrah and Barddhaman via Bandel, one pair between Howrah and Barddhaman via Dankuni, one pair between Howrah and Bandel and one pair between Seoraphuli

and Tarakeswar.

Furthermore, all locals in the Howrah division will follow a Sunday schedule on October 10-13, October 16, and October 31 until 3 pm. After that time, regular weekday services will resume. On October 13, despite being a Sunday, the Sunday schedule will only apply until 3 pm.