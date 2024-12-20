‘How dare BJP brand Purvanchalis as Rohingyas and Bangladeshis?’

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly condemned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda’s recent remarks in Parliament, where he labelled the Purvanchali community as “Rohingyas” and “Bangladeshis.” AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal called the statement an insult to the community, accusing the BJP of a calculated effort to strip them of their dignity and voting rights.

“How dare BJP brand the Purvanchali brothers as ‘Rohingyas’ and Bangladeshis?” Kejriwal said, expressing outrage over Nadda’s comments. He claimed that the BJP was deliberately working to disenfranchise Purvanchalis by pushing to have their names removed from voter lists. “We strongly condemn this act and regard it as a well-planned conspiracy against an entire community,” Kejriwal added, emphasising that many Purvanchalis, who have lived in Delhi for 30-40 years and contributed to the city’s development, are being unfairly targeted.

Kejriwal also pointed out that voter cards are essential for accessing government services, and the BJP’s actions are depriving Purvanchalis of their rights. “By targeting voter cards, BJP is effectively depriving Purvanchalis of basic services and benefits,” he stated.

In response to Nadda’s remarks, AAP MP Sanjay Singh recalled how Purvanchali community members were branded as “Rohingyas” in Parliament. “I was shouting there that some of these people are named Ram. At least listen to their names. But no one was ready to listen,” Singh said, highlighting the deep insult faced by Purvanchalis. He announced that AAP would organise a large-scale campaign to expose BJP’s alleged conspiracy, including going door-to-door to show the video of Nadda’s remarks.

The AAP leadership also brought attention to BJP’s alleged attempts to have Purvanchali names removed from voter lists. Kejriwal revealed that BJP had submitted a list to the Election Commission requesting the deletion of thousands of Purvanchali names from Shahdara and other constituencies. “These names include Vivek Mishra, Ruchi Mishra, Akash Mishra, and many others who are members of the Purvanchali community,” he said.

Kejriwal contrasted the BJP’s actions with AAP’s efforts to uplift the Purvanchali community. Since 2015, AAP has worked to improve conditions in unauthorized colonies where most Purvanchalis live. “We have laid water pipelines in 1,650 colonies, built over 10,000 kilometres of roads, and established schools and Mohalla Clinics,” Kejriwal said, emphasizing the development AAP has brought to these areas.

Sanjay Singh also highlighted the contributions of Purvanchalis to Delhi’s development and said they had been honoured by AAP through representation in the government. “Arvind Kejriwal gave the most tickets to people from UP and Bihar and made them ministers and MPs,” he noted.

Senior AAP leader Avadh Ojha pointed out that Purvanchalis are now realising where true development is happening and which party has worked for their welfare. “Purvanchal brothers have realised where real development is happening and who they should support,” Ojha concluded.

AAP vowed to continue its campaign and ensure that Purvanchalis are not marginalised by the BJP’s alleged conspiracy.