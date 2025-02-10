How BJP’s 2.06% point vote edge translated into 26-seat advantage

New Delhi: In a stunning political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, securing 48 seats, a major rebound from its previous tally of 8 seats in 2020.

With 45.61 per cent of the vote share, the BJP outperformed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which could only manage 22 seats despite garnering 43.55 per cent of the vote.

This victory marks a significant political resurgence for the BJP, which has steadily grown in strength in the capital over the years.

The party’s seat count skyrocketed by 40 seats compared to the 2020 elections, reflecting a 7.1 percentage point increase in its vote share, from 38.51 per cent to 45.61 per cent.

“The people of Delhi have spoken, and they have chosen change,” said a BJP representative, expressing the party’s triumph in the face of fierce competition.

For the AAP, this defeat represents a sharp decline from its previous successes. The party, which had won 62 seats and 53.57 per cent of the vote in 2020, saw its vote share drop drastically by more than 10 percentage points, resulting in a loss of 40 seats.

AAP’s leader addressed the loss with a commitment to reflect on the results, stating, “This is a setback, but we will bounce back stronger for the people of Delhi.”

One striking feature of this year’s election was the massive margin of victory for several BJP candidates.

Fourteen BJP candidates won by more than 20,000 votes, a stark contrast to AAP, whose eight candidates secured similar margins. This indicates a growing political dominance for the BJP, with strong support from various sections of the electorate.

Meanwhile, Congress, which has struggled in Delhi politics in recent years, experienced a small rebound. The party’s vote share rose by 2.09 percentage points, reaching 6.35 per cent, although it remained far behind the top two parties. Congress leaders remained hopeful, stating, “While we still have a long way to go, this increase shows that our message is resonating with the people.”

In the long-term context, the BJP has consistently shown gradual growth in Delhi since 2013, when it won 32 seats with a vote share of 33.07 per cent.

Despite setbacks, the party has been steadily building its presence, and 2025’s performance is the culmination of years of strategic campaigning.

This year’s elections have dramatically altered the political landscape in Delhi, with the BJP seizing the mantle of power after a decade of AAP rule. The coming months will likely see intense political activity as both parties recalibrate for the future.