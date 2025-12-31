How Atal Canteens Are Making Delhi More Compassionate

Delhi Government reiterates it’s commitment to empathy and good governance. Launched on the 101st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Atal Canteen initiative is emerging as a powerful symbol of inclusive welfare in the Capital.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has reaffirmed its resolve that no citizen should go hungry. Through Atal Canteens, nutritious and hygienic meals are being provided to those in need at a nominal cost of `5. While inaugurating the first Atal Canteen at Lajpat Nagar, the Chief Minister herself shared a meal with Hon’ble Minister and Cabinet colleagues, underscoring the importance of quality, hygiene and dignity.

A total of 100 Atal Canteens are being rolled out across Delhi. More than 45 have already become operational, with the remaining set to open soon.

The initiative is built on transparency and trust, with digital token systems, CCTV surveillance, FSSAI-certified quality checks and a standardised menu ensuring consistency and safety. The symbolic `5 contribution has been thoughtfully kept to preserve the self-respect of beneficiaries, allowing meals to be received with dignity rather than charity.

In Delhi, welfare is no longer just about support—it is about respect.