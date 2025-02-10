How AIMIM’s vote split helped BJP secure key seats

NEW DELHI: In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the failure of AAP and Congress to form an alliance, along with the significant influence of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, played a pivotal role in the BJP’s success. Although AIMIM did not secure any seats, its candidates pushed Congress to fourth place in both Okhla and Mustafabad, dividing opposition votes and facilitating BJP’s victories.

In Okhla, AAP’s Amanatullah Khan, a three-time MLA, managed to retain his seat but with a much-reduced margin of 23,639 votes. Despite this, his victory came at the cost of a sharp decline in his winning margin, which dropped by over 50,000 votes from previous elections. “I have managed to hold onto my seat despite a tough contest,” Khan stated. BJP’s Manish Chaudhary finished second, while AIMIM’s Shifa Ur Rehman Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, garnered 39,558 votes. Congress candidate Ariba Khan trailed with 12,739 votes.

In Mustafabad, the competition was fiercer, especially due to the constituency’s nearly 40% Muslim population. BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht won by a margin of 17,578 votes, securing a key victory. AAP’s Adeel Ahmed Khan received 67,637 votes, while AIMIM’s Tahir Hussain, also jailed in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots, earned 33,474 votes. Congress’s Ali Mehdi got 11,763 votes. The division of opposition votes, including that of AIMIM, helped the BJP secure a comfortable win in a crucial battleground. “The division of votes helped our side win decisively,” a BJP spokesperson commented.

In the lead-up to the election, both AIMIM candidates campaigned aggressively, granted interim bail to participate in roadshows, and received support from party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who led several rallies. Despite failing to win seats, the AIMIM proved influential in Mustafabad and Okhla, pushing Congress out of contention and solidifying BJP’s position.

In Mustafabad, an internal BJP subplot emerged. Mohan Singh Bisht, once a long-time MLA from Karawal Nagar, was displeased when BJP chose Kapil Mishra as the party’s candidate for the seat in 2025. “The BJP is making a mistake,” he remarked. To appease him, the BJP fielded him in Mustafabad, where his victory further solidified the party’s hold over the constituency.

The 2025 elections highlighted the significance of fractured opposition alliances, AIMIM’s vote division strategy, and BJP’s tactical manoeuvres, ultimately securing a crucial win in Delhi.