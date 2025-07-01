Househelp steals jewellery, foreign currency from employer’s house: Police

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old househelp and a 65-year-old jeweller were arrested for allegedly stealing and dealing in stolen jewellery and foreign currency from a house in southeast Delhi’s Jungpura Extension.

The househelp, Meenakshi, confessed to committing the theft as she was about to lose her job. She stole valuables from her employer’s locker and sold them to jeweller Pramod Gupta. Police recovered five gold bangles, a gold chain, two pendants, earrings, Rs 2.52 lakh in cash, and 13 foreign currency notes. Meenakshi was traced to her home in Loni, Ghaziabad, using CCTV and technical surveillance, while Gupta was arrested following a raid on his Bhogal shop.