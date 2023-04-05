House proceedings adjourned as protests on Adani row continue

As the uproar in both the Houses of Parliament continued over the Adani issue, the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Wednesday.

At first, both the Houses were adjourned for 2 pm soon after it assembled on Wednesday. However, the second part of the House witnessed some business as amid din, papers were laid on the table of the House and The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced by Union minister Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala.

When the House was reconvened at 2 pm, Opposition members, many of them dressed in black to register their protest, came to the Well raising slogans and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, requested protesting members to go back to their seats and allow the House to function but with unabated protests, she adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Earlier in the day, as soon the House met, Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the Chair, appealed to the members to go to their seats and take part in the proceedings.

“Question Hour is very important as many important issues will be discussed. Please go back to your seats,” he appealed.

However, the Opposition members ignored his pleas and continued their protests. Agarwal then adjourned the House till 2 pm, within minutes into the business.

Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted since the second part of the Budget session began on March 13 due to protests by the Opposition and treasury benches.