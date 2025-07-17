House help held for stealing valuables from retired Army officer’s residence

NEW DELHI: A domestic worker, Zarina Begum, has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold, silver, and cash from the home of retired Colonel P S Kamal in Madhu Vihar. She used the proceeds to buy an iPhone, a two-wheeler, and a gold ring. Police also arrested jeweller Ayush Soni, who purchased the stolen items at a low price, melted some, and remodelled them for resale.

A total of 150g of gold, a gold ring, iPhone, scooter, and Rs 1.2 lakh in cash were recovered. The theft was driven by Zarina’s desire

for a lavish lifestyle.

Neither accused had a prior criminal record. Further investigation is underway.