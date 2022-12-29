House Burgled In Posh South Delhi Area, Accused Arrested

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burgling the house of his former employer and decamping of around Rs 2 crore in south Delhi's King's Court area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in south Delhi's King's Court, GK-2 area, when the victim, a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, had gone to Thailand along with his family for Christmas celebrations.

On Monday, information was received regarding a burglary. Complainant Harjit Singh stated in his complaint that his nephew, a resident of King's Court, GK-2, had gone to Thailand on Friday, a senior police officer said.

When caretaker Pardeep opened the house on Monday, he saw some articles lying on the floor and the valuables —cash, jewelleries, watches, new mobile phones etc — missing, the officer said.

On Tuesday, the house owner returned from Thailand and checked his house. He is a senior advocate and alleged that the stolen articles would be worth around Rs 2 crore or more, they said.

During investigation on checking the CCTV camera of nearby places, police have identified the accused who was an ex-employee of the complainant. Police scanned the footage of around 40 CCTV cameras and reached Azadpur bus stand from where the accused was apprehended while he was trying to flee the national capital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

All stolen items — expensive watches, high-end mobile phones, gold and diamonds, emerald jewellery and foreign currency -- were recovered from the accused within 24 hours of registration of the case, police said, adding that he has been identified as Shoib alias Lalla, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy.

Sources said the accused had stayed in the house for around seven hours and left around 6 am.

The accused had scaled the wall to entre the King's Court area. He climbed the ventilated shaft from the back side of the building to reach its fifth floor. He broke the glass of a bathroom and entered the house, the sources said.

Since he worked there, he knew exactly what was kept there.

He tried to enter the strongroom of the house where all the valuables were kept. When he could not enter that room, he went to the fourth floor via the same shaft as he knew that the house on that floor was also vacated. He broke the false ceiling of the bathroom of the house on the fourth floor and entered the bathroom on the fifth floor from where he entered the strongroom, the sources said.

According to the sources, he took all the valuables kept there. The accused also tried to open a safe, but failed and later escaped from the spot. Shoib was removed from his job around one and a half years ago when he was caught for stealing

things.

Shoib was previously involved in seven criminal cases registered at different police stations across the city, police said.

The accused is a drug addict and to fulfil his addiction, he is committing burglary. He disclosed that he knew that the complainant had gone abroad with his family for celebrating Christmas and no one lives in the house. He is being interrogated, police added.