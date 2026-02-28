Hottest Feb day in three years as Delhi records 32.5 degrees Celsius; AQI turns poor

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed its hottest February day in three years on Saturday, with the maximum temperature settling at 32.5 degrees Celsius, marking an unusually warm end to the month.

The last time the maximum temperature was higher than this was on February 20, 2023, when it had reached 33.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, this month also holds the record of being the most polluted February in three years.

Meanwhile, station-wise data showed that maximum temperatures remained high across the city. The highest maximum temperature of 32.9 degrees Celsius, which was 6.1 degrees above normal, was recorded at Ridge, the IMD said.

Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded the maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees above normal; Lodhi Road recorded 32.2 degrees Celsius, 6.2 degrees above normal; while Ayanagar registered 32.4 degrees Celsius, 5.8 degrees above normal. Palam recorded a maximum of 30.8 degrees Celsius, 4.9 degrees above normal.

Delhi also witnessed unusually high minimum temperatures. The minimum temperature recorded by Safdarjung stood at 16.4 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees above normal.

Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 15.7 degrees Celsius, 4.7 degrees above normal, while Palam registered 16.0 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees above normal.

Ridge recorded 16.1 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar 15.8 degrees Celsius, both above the seasonal average.

An analysis of monthly data shows that Delhi has recorded its hottest February in three years, with the average maximum temperature settling at 27.1 degrees Celsius.

As March is set to begin, the weather forecast for Sunday indicates that the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 15 degrees Celsius, and the maximum at 32 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also forecast strong surface winds during the daytime.

On the air quality front, Delhi's AQI deteriorated sharply. The 24-hour average AQI stood at 248, placing the city in the "poor" category, compared to 200 on the previous day when it was in the "moderate" category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The air quality was recorded in the "poor" category at 9 am on Saturday as well, with an AQI reading of 238, CPCB data showed.

Delhi has also recorded its most polluted February in three years, with the average AQI at 232 till February 26 -- the highest since 2023, when the monthly average stood at 237.