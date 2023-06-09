Hotter, drier days predicted for Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi can expect hotter days ahead with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting clear skies and dry weather over the next few days.



Though the Met office has not predicted a heatwave for at least a week, such conditions may occur at isolated places.

Delhi’s primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a minimum of 27.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds during the day and very light rains are likely towards night.

The IMD had last month predicted normal to below normal monsoon in northwest India which means more drier and hotter days going ahead.

“During June, normal to above-normal maximum temperatures are likely across most parts of the country, except for the extreme north and some parts of the southern peninsular region,” it had said.

The IMD’s extended range model guidance shows improved rainfall activity in northwest India in the fourth week of June and the first week of July. The monsoon hit the Indian mainland on

Thursday, with the IMD declaring onset over Kerala a week after the usual date of June 1.

The IMD had earlier predicted a delay of four days in the monsoon onset over Kerala. However, a cyclone in the Arabian Sea delayed it further.

Research shows a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala (MOK) does not necessarily mean a delay in the monsoon onset over northwest India.

However, a delay in the MOK is generally associated with a delay in onset at least over the southern states and Mumbai.

Normally, the rain-bearing system reaches Delhi by June 27.