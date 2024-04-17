Hotels in Karol Bagh & Najafgarh announce 20% discount for voters

New Delhi: In a bid to boost voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections, hotels located in the Karol Bagh and Najafgarh zones here have announced a 20 per cent discount offer for eligible voters, officials said on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha elections here are slated for May 25.

“This initiative underscores the crucial role of voter participation in strengthening democracy and nurturing civic responsibility,” Abhishek Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone, said.

Under this scheme, voters must provide the proof of

their participation by displaying the ink mark on their finger to avail the discount.

Emphasising the significance of every vote, Mishra said, “The initiative aims to encourage citizens to actively engage in the democratic process and fulfil their civic duty. By providing tangible benefits to voters, the associations hope to drive up the voter turnout and promote civic engagement in the Karol Bagh and Najafgarh areas.”

He also said that the Public Health Department of MCD is approaching traders in the Karol Bagh area to explore the possibility of extending similar “enticing” offers.

Echoing similar sentiments, Deputy Commissioner of Najafgarh Zone, Badal Kumar also asked the Hotel and Guest House Association of Mahipalpur to offer the discount on room rents to voters.

Eligible voters can avail of the discount by booking their accommodations within 24 hours of casting their votes, Kumar added.