Hotel owner, son beaten up after they asked drunk man to pay bill

GURUGRAM: A hotel owner and his son were beaten up here by a group of people after they asked one of them to pay for the food he had ordered to be packed, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at a hotel in Udyog Vihar late Thursday night. Three suspects, including the primary accused, have been arrested.

The main accused has been identified as Anish of Dundahera.

According to police complaint, Anish allegedly arrived at the hotel drunk and ordered some food items to be packed.

After collecting the food, Anish started to leave the hotel without paying the bill. The hotel owner, however, stopped him and asked him to pay.

Following this, Anish started abusing the owner and fighting with him, as per

the complaint.

As the situation escalated further, Anish threatened the owner of consequences and left. “After some time, he came on a scooter with two boys...they started beating me and my father. Meanwhile, a black Scorpio came from behind. About four to five people, carrying sticks, got out. They also started beating us. One of them even threatened to kill us by showing a pistol,” the hotel owner’s son said in his complaint.

When the hotel owner and his son were being beaten, someone made a video and posted it on social media. Police said the accused can be seen beating up the hotel owner and his son.

Police said an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act at Udyog Vihar police station on Friday, and the three accused were arrested within hours.

“We are conducting raids to nab other accused,” said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.