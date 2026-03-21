Hotel chef held for RK Puram burglary: Cops

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old chef working night shifts at a five-star hotel has been arrested for allegedly burgling a house in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram using a master key, police said. Cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.69 lakh, along with a master key and two scooters, were recovered from the accused, identified

as Nilesh alias Nikesh.

Police said CCTV footage showed him entering and leaving the house, helping track his movement. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime and revealed he used gaps in his work schedule to carry out the theft. Further investigation is underway.