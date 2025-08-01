‘Hot air balloon rides in Delhi in 2 months’

NEW DELHI: Delhiites would get an opportunity to experience hot air balloon rides as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has finalised an agency to conduct the adventure activity at four locations, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, after careful consideration, the four locations have been selected for the initial start of the project, these are the Yamuna sports complex and Commonwealth Games sports complex and two other sites along the Yamuna Bank at Asita and Baansera.

“This project will promote eco-tourism and recreational activities and provide a unique aerial perspective of the national capital and its landscape. The entire concept has been visualised under the guidance and supervision of Lt Governor VK Saxena,” a statement from the DDA added.

The agency would commence operations in two months time, and DDA will provide 3600 sqm of space at each site for operation of tethered hot air balloons.

