Hosps under strain as prolonged rains drive dengue rise in Capital

NEW DELHI: With the monsoon stretching unusually long this year, Delhi is witnessing a worrying spike in dengue cases, keeping hospitals under sustained pressure and exposing civic shortcomings in vector control. Health experts warn that the city is in the midst of one of its most prolonged dengue seasons in recent years, as water logging and drainage failures create fertile grounds for mosquito breeding.

Dr. Haidar, posted in the medicine department of a city hospital, observed that unlike last year, dengue cases have not tapered off by August. “The extended rains this year have prolonged water accumulation, and as a result, patients are still arriving with serious conditions. In many cases, we are seeing platelet counts dropping to dangerously low levels, requiring ICU admissions and plasma transfusions,” he said.

According to him, the most common symptoms among patients include recurring high-grade fever, severe body ache, and persistent joint pain. “Patients often mistake it for seasonal viral fever because both illnesses cause high temperature. But unlike viral fever, dengue rarely presents with cough, sore throat, or runny nose. The repeated cycles of fever unrelieved by antibiotics should immediately alert people,” he added.

Hospitals, he clarified, are adequately equipped at present with beds, medicines, and medical staff. Daily monitoring of platelet counts through CBC tests is part of the standard protocol, helping doctors track patient recovery trends and take timely action. Still, he stressed that socio-economic inequalities complicate the situation. “Most of the cases we admit come from slum areas where awareness is low, drainage is poor, and people lack basic protective measures such as mosquito nets. Reaching these communities with consistent awareness drives remains the biggest challenge,” Dr. Haidar said.

On its part, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified vector control operations. Over the past weeks, civic teams have carried out fogging, larvicide spraying, and inspections across residential colonies, schools, and marketplaces. Several households and establishments have been penalised for mosquito breeding, while awareness stickers and notices have been issued. Yet, challenges persist. Hundreds of patients remain “untraced” because of incomplete or incorrect addresses, limiting containment efforts in high-risk zones.

Public health specialists point out that civic measures can only succeed if citizens take equal responsibility. Stagnant water on rooftops, in flowerpots, and in household containers remains one of the biggest sources of breeding, making individual vigilance crucial.

Reinforcing this, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has urged citizens to remain alert to serious warning signs of dengue, including continuous vomiting, severe abdominal pain, reddening of the eyes, unexplained bleeding from gums or nose, and rashes on the body. Officials stress that immediate medical consultation in such cases can prevent complications and save lives.