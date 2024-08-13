Hospital strike leaves patients without consultations

NEW DELHI: Patients at Delhi government hospitals faced difficulties on Monday as doctors began an indefinite strike demanding better safety measures following the rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata.

Mohammad Vakil, who went to LNJP Hospital for ear issues, and Lovekush, who brought his father to GTB Hospital for TB care, had to return without consultations. Many others, including those from nearby NCR towns, were also affected. Emergency services continue.