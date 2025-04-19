Hosp technician held for sexually assaulting airhostess

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police have arrested a 25-year-old private hospital employee for sexually assaulting a 46-year-old airhostess while on a ventilator in the ICU.

The accused has been identified as Deepak (25), a resident of Badhauli village, Muzaffarpur district, Bihar.

According to the police reports, the incident, which reportedly occurred on April 6, came to light only after the woman was discharged on April 13 and informed her husband, who immediately alerted the police. Following her complaint, the Gurugram police registered a case at the Sadar Police Station on April 14. The accused had been employed at the hospital for five months as a machine technician in the ICU.

He was arrested on April 18 after an extensive investigation involving scrutiny of CCTV footage and questioning of hospital staff.

The victim had come to Gurugram for training on behalf of her airline and was staying at a hotel when she suffered a medical emergency due to a drowning incident.

She was first admitted to one hospital and then shifted by her husband to another private hospital on April 5 due to her deteriorating condition. She was placed on ventilator support, unconscious and unable to speak. In her statement to the police, the woman alleged that on April 6, while she was in the ICU and on a ventilator, a hospital staff member sexually assaulted her.

Though two nurses were reportedly present during the incident, the victim stated she was unable to react or speak due to her critical condition and fear.

It was only after her discharge that she managed to recount the incident to her husband, who reported it to emergency services and then filed a formal complaint in the presence of a legal advisor.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar confirmed that a case had been registered and a team was dispatched immediately to investigate.

The investigation included the analysis of over 800 CCTV cameras installed within the hospital premises. Additionally, several hospital staff were interviewed to gather further leads.

Amid serious allegations, Gurugram Police formed an SIT led by DCP Arpit Jain. Eight teams tracked the accused ICU technician through CCTV and witness accounts. Arrested on April 18, he reportedly confessed. Court appearance scheduled for April 19.