Horticulture workers receive hands-on guidance in plantation & care

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organised a special sensitisation programme for its Horticulture Department staff on Saturday at the Asaf Ali Sabhagar in the MCD Headquarters. The initiative sought to motivate the core workforce responsible for maintaining the city’s gardens, parks and green belts while enhancing their technical and environmental awareness.

The session was led by Swami Prem Parivartan, popularly known as Peepal Baba, a distinguished environmentalist and founder of the Give Me Trees Trust, one of India’s largest volunteer-led tree-planting movements. Drawing from decades of grassroots experience, Baba offered practical insights into ecological care, sustainable horticulture practices and the importance of disciplined plantation and maintenance activities in urban environments.

Senior officials, including the Director-in-Chief and Director of the Horticulture Department, chaired the programme, reaffirming the Corporation’s commitment to strengthening Delhi’s green infrastructure. Peepal Baba and his team shared best practices in plantation, composting, soil care and canopy management, while also offering motivational guidance aimed at improving on-ground efficiency.

Participants found the session inspiring, enhancing technical skills and morale, highlighting horticulture workers’ role in Delhi’s green cover. MCD will continue such training to strengthen environmental stewardship and protect the city’s urban greenery long-term.