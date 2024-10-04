Honouring nature & heritage: City clubs unveil Durga Puja themes

Kolkata: In a grand celebration of its 80th year, Behala Club presents “Aranyak,” a vibrant portrayal of life in the Sunderbans, crafted by artisan Pintu Sikder. This theme unveils the delta’s intricate landscape, where rivers whisper secrets and mangroves sway with the tides, capturing the essence of a living mosaic of nature and myth.



As the villagers navigate a delicate balance of hope and fear amid the Royal Bengal Tiger’s elusive presence, “Aranyak” tells their stories, highlighting their reverence for both nature and the guardian spirit Bonbibi. This year’s festivities aim to raise awareness about environmental conservation, coinciding with alarming rates of deforestation.

In a parallel initiative, the Baranagar Netaji Colony Durga Puja Committee has revived an ancient tradition: the worship of trees, known as “Nabapatrika.” Artist Pradeep Parui emphasises the importance of honouring trees as deities, intertwining nature worship with the festival’s celebrations. In the pandal, nine newly planted trees represent different aspects of the divine, symbolising a commitment to preserving the environment.

Meanwhile, the Shovabazar Beniatola Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee’s this year’s theme, “Jatra Japon”, is curated by artist Partha Majumder, that celebrates the rich tradition of Jatra, a quintessential Bengali folk theatre that weaves music, drama and mythology. It pays homage to the unsung heroes of Jatra performances — actors, musicians and technicians — highlighting their dedication to this vibrant art form.

With these themes, both committees aim not only to celebrate Durga Puja but also to deepen the community’s connection to nature and cultural heritage, captivating audiences with their unique displays and messages.