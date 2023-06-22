Honey Singh gets death threat from Goldy Brar

Singer, rapper and music composer Honey Singh on Wednesday visited the Delhi Police headquarters and met the Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, claiming death threat from singer Siddhu Moosewala’s killer and gangster Goldy Brar. Singh also filed a complaint with the city police.

He claimed to receive the threat via voice note and went to meet the Commissione. The police have begun an investigation.

Later, police sources confirmed to Millennium Post that the matter has been sent to the Special Cell in the evening. The dreaded gangster is absconding and is believed to be hiding in Canada. Brar is alleged to be one the main conspirators in the killing of Punjabi singer-songwriter-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab on May 29, last year.

While quizzed, the famous rapper mentioned, “Me and my entire family are scared. This is the first time I have received such a death threat. I have got a lot of love and affection from people. Now who does not get scared of death?” Adding, “My staff and I got calls from international numbers as well, claiming to be Goldy Brar. I have given the Delhi Police Commissioner all the evidence. I have requested him to give me security and get the matter investigated. I am really scattered right now.”

Meanwhile, Interpol-Ottawa’s Fugitive Apprehension Support Team declared Brar as top 25 most wanted fugitives. An official release had said Brar is believed to be in Canada and represents a risk to public safety, adding that the offences committed by him in India are “very serious in nature”.

“Today, a complaint regarding threat to famous singer Hardesh Singh @ Yo Yo Hunny Singh was received. Complainant Hardesh Singh @ Yo Yo Hunny Singh stated therein that on 19/06/23 a threat call came on his manager Rohit Chabra’s phone number. The caller introduced himself as Goldy Brar and demanded extortion money of Rs 50 lakh. Thereafter, his manager received random calls and voice message for extortion from same number.

On receipt of complaint, prompt action has been taken and a case FIR No. 164/23 U/S 387/506 IPC got registered at PS Special Cell. Further investigation is being conducted,” Delhi Police said in a statement.