Honest people have to prove honesty: DCW chief

New Delhi: Delhi Commission of Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Friday said honest people had to prove their honesty while thieves enjoyed their lives, a day after a city court ordered framing of charges against her in connection with appointments to the panel.



Maliwal also asserted that she would keep fighting as long as she lived.

A city court on Thursday ordered framing of corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against Maliwal and others for "prima facie" abusing their official positions to appoint AAP workers to different posts in the women's rights body. "Those who work with honesty have to prove their honesty while thieves enjoy in the country.

I have handled lakhs of cases, saved several girls from trafficking, ensured that drug and liquor mafia were caught, and stood with the poor. This is my only crime. As long as I am alive, I will keep fighting," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The BJP has also demanded that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena remove Maliwal from her position.

In a letter to Saxena on Friday, the BJP's West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma demanded Maliwal's removal.

"I request you to take immediate action against Swati Maliwal for her unconstitutional action and remove her from the position of Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson," Verma said.

In an "alleged plot", Maliwal and others appointed AAP workers to various positions in the women's panel without following the proper procedures, Verma said.

The court has ordered framing of charges against the accused under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with Section 13(1)(d) (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case was lodged by the Anti-Corruption Branch on a complaint by former BJP leader and Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Barkha Shukla Singh.

According to the prosecution, the accused, in conspiracy with each other, abused their official positions and obtained pecuniary advantages for AAP workers who were appointed to different posts in the women's panel without following due process. The appointments were made in contravention of procedures, rules, regulations, without even advertisement for the posts in violation of General Finance Rules and other guidelines, it said.

The prosecution claimed that a total of 90 appointments were made in the women's panel between August 6, 2015, and August 1, 2016. Of these, 71 people were appointed on a contractual basis and 16 for the 'Dial 181' distress helpline.

No record of appointment of the remaining three appointees could be found, it said.