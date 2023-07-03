Homebuyers protest over possession, non-registry of flats in Gr Noida West

Greater Noida: A contingent of homebuyers from various residential societies of Greater Noida West staged a protest against delayed possession and non-registry of their flats on Sunday.



The protest was led under the banner of Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA) near Ek Murti roundabout.

NEFOWA president Abhis-hek Kumar said that it’s been six months since the continuous protest on Sunday every week.

“For the past 31 weeks, home buyers from different societies, who are mostly working professionals, have to spend their weekend protesting against the builders and government’s apathy,” said Kumar.

There are around 80,000 flats across Gautam Buddh Nagar district that are stuck or their registries have been stopped since the builders have dues to be paid. “The homebuyers are being harassed despite having paid the full amount of money to builders,” Kumar added.

Among the stuck projects are Supertech, Ajnara, Casa Greens, Amrapali, Jaypee and other builder groups. A delegation of NEFOWA also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath around a week ago in Lucknow to press their demands.

In Sunday’s protest the home buyers discussed in detail the meeting held with the CM and planned the future strategy. They have warned the government they will not cast their votes in the upcoming

Lok Sabha election if they are not heard.

Placards with slogans ‘No Registry, No Vote’ were waved by the protesting homebuyers.

“The Chief Minister has assured that it is his priority to start the registry as soon as possible and has also said that the government is making efforts to give houses to those who have not got houses till now. We have strong hopes from the CM but we will continue our protest till we get our demands fulfilled,” Kumar further said.