Homebuyers get possession in delayed Amrapali project

Greater Noida: After years of uncertainty and financial strain, thousands of homebuyers have begun receiving possession of flats in the long-delayed Amrapali Verona Heights project, nearly 15 years after bookings first opened.

Launched by the Amrapali Group, the project remained incomplete for years due to financial mismanagement and legal hurdles, leaving buyers in limbo. Many continued paying EMIs while also bearing rental costs.

The situation improved following intervention by the Supreme Court of India, which stepped in to safeguard homebuyers’ interests and appointed NBCC (India) Limited to complete stalled projects. Construction has since progressed steadily under court supervision.

Officials said possession of around 3,500 flats has now begun in phases, with basic amenities such as electricity, water supply and internal infrastructure in place to support residents.

For many allottees, the development ends a prolonged period of anxiety. Several buyers said they had waited over a decade for their homes and had nearly lost hope at various stages.

Authorities added that work is ongoing to complete the remaining units and ensure timely delivery. The project’s revival is being seen as a significant step towards resolving delayed housing projects in the region and restoring confidence among homebuyers.