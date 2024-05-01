Homebuyers gain ownership rights to their plots and flats

NOIDA: Aiming to benefit homebuyers, the Noida Authority is organising a special camp for the registration of flats under Great Value Sharnam housing society in Sector 107 and executed registry for 78 homebuyers.



Officials said that the realtors who have paid 25 percent of their total dues against the housing project are being benefitted under the Sharnam housing scheme.

The Uttar Pradesh government had announced a rehabilitation package - based on the recommendations of a panel headed by former bureaucrat Amitabh Kant - last December, but developers of only 14 out of 57 projects in Noida have signed up for the package.

So far, 503 flats have been registered in the city and 1,000 in Greater Noida, said officials.

The Sharanam project scheme started handing over possession of flats in 2016.

The project, however, faced delays due to the pandemic, other litigations and Rs 198 crore dues. As a result, registrations for several homebuyers were stuck.

On Monday, the Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lokesh M, inaugurated the camp where 78 out of 234 units got their registries issued.

The authority disclosed that the promoter paid Rs 49.38 crore as part of the 25 percent share of total land dues against this project.

“The first camp was organised before elections and we are aiming to set-up more camps in societies for the convenience of homebuyers.

“We are talking to all developers so that they can get the interest waivers and pay the dues under the scheme,” said CEO Lokesh M.

Of the 1,400 flats in the 16 towers of the society, 348 flats were registered earlier.

Residents said that they got the registration of the flat after getting possession 7 years ago.

“Now we can avail benefits of the facilities provided by the government in terms of interest waiver and other schemes,” said Arun Kumar, a homebuyer.