Homebuyers’ frustration erupts in Greater Noida West society protests

GREATER NOIDA: Multiple protests led by homebuyers of various stuck projects in Greater Noida West were witnessed on Sunday.



One of the protests was held under the banner of Noida Extension Flat Owner’s Welfare Association (NEFOWA).

Residents of Sector-10 and 12 in Greater Noida West staged protests, calling for essential amenities including street lights, road improvements, and addressing issues like dog menace.

“The issues have been taken up seriously and we have planned possible solutions on all the problems.

The homebuyers have been struggling for decades. The homebuyers have invested their hand-earned savings for their dream home but have been cheated by the authority and builder,” said Abhishek Kumar, president, NEFOWA.

Another protest was staged by residents of Panchsheel Hynish Society in Greater Noida West where residents protested against the non-operational swimming pool.

Residents protested by using bucket water to bathe in the closed swimming pool and raising slogans in the society. Residents allege that the pool has been ready for four years but the builder is not starting it.

The residents demanded immediate action from the builder to operationalise the swimming pool.

“The builder does not reduce the maintenance charges and then does not spend the money collected from residents on its maintenance. At the time of selling the flat, the builder had promised a luxurious living experience with a swimming pool. For more than four years, the pool has been unusable, causing immense frustration and disappointment among residents,” said Ram Mohan, a resident.

One more similar protest was staged by the residents of Panchsheel Greens society against taking additional charges from the residents in the name of late penalty on maintenance and adjusting the maintenance money as late payment fee.

Hundreds of angry residents on Sunday surrounded the marketing office and burnt an effigy on the road in front of the office.